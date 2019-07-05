Letter: Military sexual assaults make service a poor option

It’s that time of the year when many new graduates will be looking for a job. If your daughter came home and said I have found a job but I have a 25% chance of being raped, would you want her to take that job? What if your son said he was taking a job but he had a 10% chance of being sodomized, would you want him to take it?

These are the military’s own statistics. These statistics reflect only the sexual assaults that are reported, the rates are much higher. If that’s not bad enough, your ability to report an incident is another problem.

Often times the attacker is your sergeant or captain, and you have to follow your chain of command. You have to make a formal complaint to your attacker. Then you have to wait for them to do something about it. If you try to go above them you could be court-martialed for not following the chain of command.

You can’t just quit your job when you’re in the military. Most of the time sexual assaults are not prosecuted, and the victim is often threatened with a dishonorable discharge and jail time.

There are many perils to joining the military, being sexually assaulted should not be one of them. So please use caution when considering the military as a job or career.

Debra Wesp

Buffalo