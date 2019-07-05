Letter: Granting driver’s licenses chips away at national pride

The law to issue driver’s licenses to undocumented aliens will only make things worse. As a former agent with the Immigration and Naturalization Service, I regularly encountered a group of people who were opposed to just such an idea. Who were they? Those people who legally immigrated to the United States. Yes, that involved filing paperwork and waiting but they always told me they were glad they immigrated the legal way. With that came the benefits and privileges of being lawfully admitted to the U.S., such as obtaining a driver’s license and being given a voice in their new country of residence.

The crowd that is always complaining that our immigration laws and system are broken and want to issue driver’s licenses to undocumented aliens are actually causing the problem. Granting a driver’s license to those who have violated our immigration laws erodes the immigration process and the laws of our country.

Gary Roussie

Kenmore