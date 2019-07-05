Letter: Give children supplies instead of complaining

I was driving somewhere and I had my radio on, and Rush Limbaugh was talking.

His comments were on what some politicians were saying about the children on the southern boarder of America.

I am not sure how many, but there were quite a few. Talking about how the children have no soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes. Talk is cheap.

Why didn’t all these talkers instead of talking go to Walmart and purchase those things themselves and distribute them to the children?

God Bless America.

Tom McConnaughey

North Tonawanda