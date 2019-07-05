Letter: Driving over the Skyway showcases area’s attributes

As often as I travel on the Skyway I wonder why anyone who uses it would want it torn down. In traveling inbound or outbound, the view is very comforting to see the color of the sky dancing on the Lake Erie waters.

The city skyline, very impressive. At a certain point inbound a “Kodak Moment” appears where the KeyBank Center, City Hall, federal courthouse, Avant, Main Place Mall Tower, St. Paul’s spire, Liberty Building (with twin liberty statues gleaming in the sun) Rand Building, Electric Tower and One M&T Plaza, all appear in one glimpse. It’s a fantastic shot.

One of my favorite moments is when, after leaving the gym in the downtown area, after the heavy traffic, driving over the Skyway and taking in the panorama before me as I head home. At times I catch the aroma of the Cheerios being processed and McCullagh coffee roasting beans. Or, several sailboats navigating the Lake. Where else can one experience this phenomenon?

With one part of the Skyway currently closed I witness the lines of afternoon traffic crawling into the city. Pity those without access to the Skyway.

Anthony Frandina

Derby