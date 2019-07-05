Letter: Democratic candidates left a good impression

On June 26 and June 27, I watched the Democratic presidential candidate debates. What I witnessed were 20 diverse candidates who talked earnestly about their backgrounds and policy positions. Although the candidates often differed, and interrupted frequently to make relevant points, there was no name-calling, no obvious prevarication, no egotistical bombast, no racist or sexist commentary, and no disrespectful put-downs. All the people at the podiums behaved as one would hope that presidential aspirants should act; that is, like mature, confident, intelligent, respectful and knowledgeable adults. I concluded that any one of the candidates would be a vast improvement over the current occupant of the White House.

Michael Silverman

Amherst