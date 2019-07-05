Letter: Canalside concerts, view is being commercialized

The people that run Canalside and the boardwalk have ruined an over 30-year tradition of free Thursday night concerts. They’re not free and they’re not on Thursdays anymore (I attend the free concerts on Thursdays on Main Street).

Now these carpetbaggers have turned their attention to the boardwalk. They have put in place six kiosks on the boardwalk blocking the view of the water. Is not the whole purpose of the boardwalk to stroll down or sit while watching the boats slip slowly in and out of Buffalo Harbor while the sun glistens off the water?

I called Canalside to speak to a representative who informed me that there needs to be a compromise between the vendors seeking prime real estate to sell their wares and the public’s view of the water.

I was stunned by the arrogance displayed by the Canalside representative who seemed absolutely clueless about the purpose of the boardwalk. There is plenty of room across the boardwalk on the grassy area.

I Googled boardwalks in the United States and found that from Long Island’s Long Beach Boardwalk to California’s Long Beach Boardwalk and eight others in between, not a single kiosk was placed on the boardwalk interrupting the view of the water. Zero, zilch, nada, none!

In an effort to address this situation I contacted both Congressman Brian Higgins office as well as Mayor Byron W. Brown’s office and I got the same response, crickets!

We Buffalonians have learned hard lessons about public access to the waterfront and have fought hard to gain that access with projects like Canalside and the Outer Harbor. Let us not allow the commercialization of the boardwalk take away from the beautiful view that we are all entitled to enjoy. It’s time to contact your local elected representatives and stop this before it becomes a permanent part of the boardwalk.

Thomas Mullen

Buffalo