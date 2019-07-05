Letter: America has much work to do before it can be great

I follow the news closely and am completely demoralized by federal government policies.

We have a president who is a lying, racist, misogynist sexual predator, who declines education about vital issues (described by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, among others,) has sewn division among us, and has alienated us from out international allies.

Many of my psychiatric patients have mental health issues related to their diminished prospects in life, fueling addiction, increasing suicide rates, and decreasing U.S. life expectancy.

Two-thirds of gun deaths are suicides, a consequence of liberal gun laws. The immoral separation of children from their parents at the border will cause lifelong serious mental health problems.

The so-called American Dream of bettering yourself by hard work has moved to Europe. One of my children moved to Scandinavia because she has a congenital heart defect and did not want her life ruined by unaffordable health care or endure poor income and gender equality.

And guess what? She has free university tuition. Scandinavian countries consistently rate highest on happiness scales despite higher taxes. You get what you pay for. Our “ultraliberal” Democratic presidential candidates support that system of government.

Neither is our government addressing the most frightening issue for the entire planet, the climate crisis. The Pentagon knows that millions of climate migrants will trigger wars. Coastal cities will be underwater.

Our children will suffer and our very survival as a species could be threatened. We need massive government regulation to end the use of fossil fuels, investment in research to counteract the climate crisis, and environmentally friendly infrastructure, and it all needs to be done ASAP.

We are not the greatest country on Earth. We need to be courageous enough to admit it and urgently do what is needed to lead innovation, support our citizens, show our moral values, and regain respect. We can do it. Vote your conscience.

Marcelle Mostert, M.D.

Buffalo