Ignite Buffalo launching small business summer school

Ignite Buffalo will launch its Small Business Summer School program on Tuesday, helping small businesses to formalize their business plans and grow.

The free eight-week program is presented by Ignite Buffalo, the University at Buffalo's Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Classes will be taught by 43North staff, representatives of the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and other local partners.

The sessions will run 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Dig, at the Innovation Center, 640 Ellicott St.

Registration for each individual session is available at ignitebuffalo.org.