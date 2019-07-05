HUGHES, Connor P.

HUGhES - Connor P. Age 23, of North Tonawanda, unexpectedly July 2, 2019. Son of Kevin and Barbara (nee Blair) Hughes; brother of Kevin (Lisa) Hughes II and Sean Hughes and his beloved Dixie. Connor owned and operated A-1 Home Appliances on Main Street in North Tonawanda. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 6th at 11:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church, 57 Center Ave. (corner of Oliver St.) in North Tonawanda. Memorial contributions in memory of Connor may be made to the Boy's and Girl's Club of the Northtowns, 325 Franklin St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com