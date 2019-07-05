Heat advisory issued for Niagara, Genesee, Orleans counties

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a heat advisory for Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, noting that high temperatures and high humidity will raise heat index values in those areas to the mid to upper 90s.

A hazardous weather outlook, for slightly lower heat index values in the upper 80s and lower 90s, was issued for Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties today, with a risk of slow-moving thunderstorms that may produce locally heavy rainfall.

The weather service cautions people who work or spend time outdoors to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, to avoid extended time in the sun, to stay in an air-conditioned room and to check on relatives and neighbors.