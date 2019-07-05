GILSON, Michelle M. (O'Brien)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest July 4, 2019. Devoted mother of Mario Capasso; loving daughter of Eva (Robert) Schaill and the late Francis O'Brien; dear sister of Patrick (Angel) O'Brien and Jacqueline Gonzalez; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., On Sunday from 2-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com