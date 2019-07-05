Crowds wait to explore the Santa Maria in the Erie Basin Marina during the Basil Port of Call.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Crowds wait to explore the tall ships along Canalside during the Basil Port of Call.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tall ships, from left, the Santa Maria, HMCS Oriole, St. Lawrence II, Appledore IV, and Appledore V are docked at the Erie Basin Marina.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Sailors aboard the Pride of Baltimore II adjust their lines while docked at Canalside.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Visitors tour the schooner Denis Sullivan at Canalside during the Basil Port of Call.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Nicole Ndayishimiye, 13, of Buffalo, a learns how to raise the mainsail and stow the ropes on St. Lawrence II during a program for local youth groups on Friday.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Students from St. Columba-Brigid learn how to raise the mainsail on St. Lawrence II during a program for local youth, many who have never been on a boat.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Crewmembers Henry Major-Gingras, 17, of Kingston, Ont. left, and Samuel Lavallee of, 17, of Montreal, Quebec, scrape the aft rails on the St. Lawrence II while docked at the Erie Basin Marina. It is a 72-foot long brigantine from Kingston, Ont., and has an all teenage crew.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Bill Martin of Glen Gardner, N.J., does a multimedia drawing of the tall ship the Santa Maria at Erie Basin Marina.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Decking near the bow of the St. Lawrence II.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Crew members fold the mainsail on the St. Lawrence II at Erie Basin Marina.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The Santa Maria is bustling with visitors at the Erie Basin Marina.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The Pride of Baltimore II, left, and the Denis Sullivan are docked at Canalside for the Basil Port of Call.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Tall ships along Canalside during the Basil Port of Call.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Crowds wait to explore the tall ships along Canalside during the Basil Port of Call.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Crowds wait to explore the tall ships along the central wharf at Canalside during the Basil Port of Call.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Crowds wait to explore the tall ships along Canalside during the Basil Port of Call.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Visitors stream away from the NFTA Metro Rail station after arriving at Canalside.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Crowds wait to explore the tall ships along Canalside during the Basil Port of Call.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Crowds wait to explore the tall ships along Canalside during the Basil Port of Call.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The sun shines on the Pride of Baltimore II at Canalside.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Many forms of transportation along the water at Canalside during the Basil Port of Call.
Share this article