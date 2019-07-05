The Coaches All-Western New York Boys Lacrosse team, front row from left: Brett Chiodo (Hamburg), Scott Hopkins (Williamsville North), Shaun Dolac (West Seneca East), Kellen Pulera (St. Joe's), Devon Napolean (Niagara Wheatfield), Jack DiBenedetto (Nichols), Andrew Johnson (Amherst). Back row left to right: Coach Scott Moore (East Aurora), Spencer Nyhart (Hamburg), Brock Schneider (Hamburg), Jack Rapini (St. Joe's), Hunter Parucki (St. Joe's), Sam Latorre (St. Joe's), Robbie Marten (St. Joe's), Austin Holley (St. Joe's), Evan Mulderig (St. Joe's), Coach Stefan Henn (Amherst), Coach Jerry Severino (Hamburg). Not pictured: Jon Sokolowski (Orchard Park).
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kellen Pulera, St. Josephu2019s, 12, attack. Offensive Player of the Year, U.S. Lacrosse All-American and three-time All-WNY selection with 62 goals, 25 assists and 45 ground balls. Goal in Monsignor Martin final featured on SportsCenter Top 10. Will continue career at Marist.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Spencer Nyhart, Hamburg, 12, attack. Led Section VI Class B champions in goals (45) and had .643 shooting percentage. Recorded five or more goals three times.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Brock Schneider, Hamburg, 12, attack. Seton Hill signee led team in points (73) and assists (30). Averaged three goals per game and had nine points in 19-1 win against North Tonawanda. Named U.S. Lacrosse All-American.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Evan Mulderig, St. Josephu2019s, 12, attack. Seton Hill signee had 51 goals and 14 assists as Marauders won fourth consecutive Martin title.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Andrew Johnson, Amherst, 12, midfield. School record-holder with 274 career points and 174 career goals. Had 62 goals and 30 assists as senior. Set school single-game record with eight goals and 12 points. Will play at Canisius.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Devin Napolean, Niagara Wheatfield, 12, midfield. Two-way midfielder and U.S. Lacrosse All-American had 33 goals and 12 assists along with 60 ground balls and won 61 percent of faceoffs. Will play at Roberts Wesleyan.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Brett Chiodo, Hamburg, 12, midfield. St. Bonaventure signee and U.S. Lacrosse All-American had 38 goals and 18 assists. Had four goals in win against Clarence.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Hunter Parucki, St. Josephu2019s, 11, midfield. Four-year starter and repeat All-WNY selection despite being a junior. Set school record for points by a midfielder (80) with 33 goals and 47 assists.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East, 12, midfield. Tom Borelli Award winner as best senior boys lacrosse player and U.S. Lacrosse All-American. Finished career with 97 goals and 77 assists. Also was Buffalo Newsu2019 All-Western New York Player of the Year in football.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sam Latorre, St. Josephu2019s, 12, LSM. Three-year starter and will play at Seton Hill after senior season with 11 goals, seven assists and 96 ground balls. Also member of three-time state ice hockey championship team.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Austin Holley, St. Josephu2019s, 11, faceoff. Broke school records in ground balls (218) and faceoffs won (332). Won 77 percent of faceoffs.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jack DiBenedetto, Nichols, 12, defense. All-WNY Defensive Player of the Year, repeat first-team choice and Nichols team MVP had 85 ground balls and 43 takeaways. Will play at Denver.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Robbie Marten, St. Josephu2019s, 11, defense. Had 30 ground balls, 15 takeaways and three assists in his first season as varsity starter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Scott Hopkins, Williamsville North, 11, defense. Had 109 ground balls, caused 61 turnovers and tallied eight points. Four-year starter and expecte team captain in 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jack Rapini, St. Josephu2019s, 12, goaltender. Allowed just eight goals a game for state champions and had 19-2 record. Won Monsignor Martin title all three years as varsity starter. Will play at Seton Hill.
Share this article