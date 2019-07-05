Free admission at North Tonawanda History Museum for dedication ceremony

The North Tonawanda History Museum will hold a dedication ceremony to officially cut the ribbon on the Oliver Street location it has made its home since January.

The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, followed immediately by free admission to the museum, at 712 Oliver St. in North Tonawanda.

The 8,000-square-foot museum features an archive and research center, a community room, an exhibit gallery and a commemorative wall, which features personalized bricks inscribed with messages from donors and members.

The gallery features rotating exhibits associated with the Lumber City's history, going back to the Ice Age. The rest of the museum's collection is in storage. The history museum is located in the former Deluxe Lanes bowling alley, where two bowling lanes remain intact.

The museum moved to Oliver Street after losing its building at 54 Webster St., which was about four times larger, in a mortgage foreclosure. The 14,500-item collection was trimmed, with about 25 percent of the items sold, donated or returned, the museum said.