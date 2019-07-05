Duplicate Bridge: July 6, 2019

The Airport Bridge Club will have games with extra points, half red, at noon today, Saturday, July 6, and all of its games next week. On Monday, July 8, the club will have an extra-point game at 10 a.m. and take part in the ACBL Instant Matchpoint Game at 1:15 p.m. with a snack between sessions.

• • •

Bridge Club Meridian also will award extra points at its game at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8.

• • •

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will have a special game and picnic at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7. For info and partners, call 256-8469.

• • •

Want to know where to play bridge or how to learn the game? Info is available from John Bava of Western New York Unit 116 at 908-256-6466 or email jbava@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Delaware Wednesday Club has moved its games to the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Games at 7 p.m. each Wednesday are invitational.

• • •

This week’s column also includes news and results from local euchre competition. Find them by scrolling to the bottom. For more info about local euchre games, email Ed Hans at edhans@monkberry.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2019

Unit 166 Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto. Today, Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Next Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. For info, click this link.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21. For info, click this link.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn & Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18. For info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20. For info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

• • •

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of June 24 to June 30

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – A: Sandi England and Allen Beroza, 63.67%; B: Nancy Kessler and John Kirsits, 61.43%; Elaine Kurasiewicz and Bill Boardman, 54.49%; C: Nadine Stein and Cynthia Helfman, 52.93%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 65.83%; Mike Silverman and Art Matthies, 55.83%; B: Dorothy May and Walt Olszewski, 50.83%; C: Marilyn Sultz and Mary Terrana, 52.92%; east-west, A: Penny Shui and Ken Meier, 55%; B/C: Margaret Zhou and Brian Block, 51.67%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – North-south, A: John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 58.04%; B/C: Sandy Scheff and Christine Malarkey, 53.74%; east-west, A: Martha and John Welte, 62.33%; B: Martin Pieterse and Walt Olszewski, 56.64%; C: Mary Terrana and Ron Henrikson, 55.78%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 59.50%; B: Gay Simpson and Ed Morgan, 55.08%; C: Paul Zittel and Bob Kaprove, 49.25%; east-west, A: Martha and John Welte, 61.42%; B: Paula Kotowski and Bill Boardman, 56.50%; C: (tie) Joyce Greenspan and Florence Boyd, Michael Kozower and Brian Block, 43.33%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 58.33%; B/C: Nadine Stein and Judy Kaprove, 51.25%; east-west, A: John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, 59.17%; B: Dorothy May and Joe Rooney, 58.33%; C: Denise Slattery and Bill Boardman, 46.25%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Martha and John Welte, 74%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 61%; B: Shirley Cassety and Ross Markello, 54%; Ron Henrikson and Ed Morgan, 47%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – Novice game. North-south, A/B: John Houghtaling and Bruce Roberts, 60%; C: Celine Laduca and Pierre Williott, 50.83%; east-west, A: Cindy Tashjian and David Schott, 64.17%; B: Jim Hassett and Edward Ziegenfuss, 59.17%; C: Donna Saia and Peg Feather, 55.83%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. A: Rajarshi Roy and Larry Himelein, 63.83%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Ginny Panaro, 63.07%; B: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 58.90%; Judith Bailey and Janie Polk, 54.55%; Susan Levy and David Schott, 53.22%; east-west, A/B: Judith Babat and Fred Isenberg, 60.23%; Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 56.82%; Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 55.68%; C: Lorey Repicci and Pat Truell, 51.52%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Jay Levy and Fred Yellen, 62.92%; David Millward and Stan Kozlowski, 57.50%; B: Betty Metz and Andrei Reinhorn, 55.42%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Gene Finton, 52.92%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, A/B: Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 64.70%; C: Susan Levy and Beverly Isenberg, 56.80%; east-west, A: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.06%; B: Joyce Frayer and Rajarshi Roy, 55.94%; C: Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 55.56%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Linda Burroughsford and Bert Hargeshimer, 57.87%; B: Edith Knaszak and Jan O’Mara, 57.41%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 53.70%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – North-south, A: Sharon Benz and Stan Kozlowski, 64.81%; Christy Kellogg and Saleh Fetouh, 58.80%; (tie) Dian Petrov and Bob Linn, Judy Padgug and Fred Yellen, 56.25%; B: Gene Finton and Paul Morgante, 49.54%; east-west, A: David Millward and Jay Levy, 59.26%; Glenn Milgrim and Ethan Xie, 58.10%; Donna Steffan and Jim Gullo, 53.94%; B: Helen Panza and Jo Nasoff-Finton, 49.07%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 60%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 54%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 66.07%; Ken Meier and Joe Rooney, 54.17%; Lillian Gotshall and Jane Larcom, 52.38%; Lance Crawford and Maureen Cancilla, 50%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Ken Meier and David Donaldson, 62.50%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 57.64%; Adrian Figliotti and Jo Nasoff-Finton, 56.25%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Ginny Panaro and Anne O’Connor, 60.7%; Joyce Kindt and Sandy Marcussen, 55.1%; Jim Lanzo and Bob Lederhouse, 51.4%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Jan O’Mara and Sandy Marcussen, 61.06%; Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 57.16%; Sushil Amlani and Walt Olszewski, 54.52%; Jeff Bender and Rajarshi Roy, 54.33%; Jim Jones and John Scott, 49.09%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Jim and Paula Jones, 54.86%; Miriam Regnet and Ed Harman, 54.17%; Walt Olszewski and David Donaldson, 53.47%; Sushil and Maria Amlani, 52.78%; Jim Lanzo and Paul Capen, 50%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 65%; (tie) Bill Westley and Ellen Lochead, George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 49%; east-west, Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 58%; Betty Klein and Freda Brummer, 51%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 52%; Joe Huber and Chuck Heimerl, 50%; east-west, Jeff Peters and Karen Synor, 64%; Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 63%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 57%; George Dorigo and Bob Stroman, 52%; east-west, Marge McMillen and Judy Thielman, 52%; Mary Jane Luce and Sharon Peterson, 50%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Marv Feuerstein and Paul Morgante, 62.5%; Kay Brinkman and Lynda Pettit, 61.1%; (tie) Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, Dorothy Massman and Ron Fill, 56.9%.

Euchre

Tournaments continue through August on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the Third Warders Club, 147 12th St., North Tonawanda,

• • •

Old Man River, 375 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda, is hosting tournaments at 2 p.m. Mondays. For more info, call Dan Wilkins at 861-8928.

• • •

Next cutthroat (five-handed) tournament will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Eldridge Club, 17 Broad St. near Delaware Avenue, City of Tonawanda. Reservations are required. Email Ed Hans at edhans@monkberry.com with questions or to register.

Winner of the May 22 Cutthroat tournament at the Eldridge Bicycle Club was Janey Hallett, with plus 59. Gary Nuchereno was second with plus 52 and Ed Hans was third with plus 48.

• • •

Here are results from recent events at the Third Warders Club:

May 16 – Bill Henderson, 71; Willie Beutel, 69; Sally Kosut, 67.

May 18 – Joe Moretto, 75; Deanna Wagner, 74; Willie Beutel, 70.

May 21 – John Kaleman, 71; Mike Evans, 69; Rick Mislin, 68.

May 23 – Ken Meister, 71; (tie) Judy Wilson and Pam Beutel, 67.

May 25 – Mike Evans, 91; Ken Meister, 80; Cheryl Bertram, 75.

May 30 – Glenn Fose, 64; Deb Korpolinski, 63; Ken Clabo, 62.

June 1 – Jane Andres, 74; Glenn Fose, 67; (tie) Rick Mislin and Sandy Dawson, 65.

June 4 – Bill Henderson, 77; Al Fleischauer, 70; Glenn Fose, 69.

June 8 – Mike Evans, 77; Ed Hans, 72; Glenn Fose, 69.

June 11 – Pam Beutel, 90; Deb Korpolinski, 77; Dave Grosskopf, 75.

June 13 – Pam Beutel, 72; Ken Meister, 69; Sarah Bertram, 59.

June 15 – Dave Grosskopf, 76; Deanna Wagner, 70; Ken Meister, 69.

June 18 – Ed Hans, 82; (tie) Al Fleischauer and Mike Evans, 72.

June 20 – Fran Schunk, 77; Terry Molisani, 77; Bill Wilson, 76.

June 22 – Fran Schunk, 74; Ed Hans, 70; (tie) Mike Evans and Sally Kosut, 67.

June 25 – Linda Eichler, 80; Glenn Fose, 73; Ed Hans, 71.

