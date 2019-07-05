DUKARM, Ronald R.

DUKARM - Ronald R. June 30, 2019, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved husband of Maria E. (nee Arauz) Dukarm and the late Ann Marie L. (nee Zemak) Dukarm; stepfather of Nestor Arauz and Benjamin Sivitilli; son of the late Harold (late Edith) Dukarm and the late Marion (nee Sieteski) Dukarm; brother of Karen Stumm, the late Kenneth R. (survived by Cindy) Dukarm and Anthony Marinaccio; stepbrother of William (Janet) Kranso; survived by five nieces, three great-nieces and three great-nephews. The family will be present Sunday, July 7th from 2-6 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Road (near Rte. 219) where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11 AM. Mr. Dukarm was a manager and retiree from the Internal Revenue Service, a member of American Legion Post 567, the WNY Railway Historical Society of Lower Lakes Marine Historical Society. Flowers gratefully declined, please make donations to WHYRHS, Inc., PO Box 416, Buffalo, NY 14231. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com