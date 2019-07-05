Driving it home, with a $2.7M winning bid

Clarence businessman and avid car collector Dan Snyder has struck again.

The CEO of InLighten and the founder of Dan Snyder Motorsports submitted a $2.7 million winning bid for the last front-engine Corvette ever produced, at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Charity Auction in Connecticut. The sale price for the 650-horsepower, C7 Corvette was the most a single car has ever sold for at the Barrett-Jackson charity auction.

Snyder made a splash at the same auction last year, with his winning $1 million bid for the last Dodge Viper and Dodge Demon muscle cars ever produced.

In a statement about whether he would actually drive his new acquisition, Snyder said: "I believe American muscle cars are made to drive, and not to would be to dishonor them – and to deny myself a lot of fun, too!"

Better yet: proceeds from the auction go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, assisting fallen and injured military members, first responders and their families.