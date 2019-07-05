DONNELLY, Robert A.

July 3, 2019 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of Mary Pat (nee Phillips); dearest father of Laura (Chris) Haid; Dear brother of the late Edward (Elizabeth) Donnelly; dear brother in law of Rev. Joseph, John (Kitty Lou) and James Phillips; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora where prayers will be said on Monday at 9:30 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception at 10:00 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to AKTION Club of East Aurora c/o East Aurora Kiwanis, PO Box 712, East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com