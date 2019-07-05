Sorry, dog lovers: City of Tonawanda has banned canines from Canal Fest

Out of the 100 or so complaints the City of Tonawanda's dog control officer received about canines at last year's Canal Fest, one stuck in his mind.

"We had a dog take a snow cone out of a baby's hand in a stroller," said Jace Kowsky, who has held the job for 2½ years.

Kowsky said the volume of complaints led him to recommend the Common Council bar dogs from public gatherings in the city, primarily Canal Fest and the joint Farmers' Market and Food Truck Thursday events.

Kowsky and Mayor Rick Davis said the ban, approved by the Council last month, is meant to keep dogs out of large events in the summer heat where they're a poor fit with children and food vendors.

"We leave our dogs at home when we go to these events," Davis said.

The council voted last month to put the ban in place, and Kowsky said he started telling dog owners about the new law at a recent market and food truck event.

Kowsky said he and other city police officers for now will issue warnings, not tickets, to violators.

Kowsky said most dogs are well-behaved at the events, such as Canal Fest, which draws tens of thousands of people to the Twin Cities over eight days in July. But some dogs urinate on vendors' stands, hound guests and otherwise make mischief, Kowsky said.

Further, dogs must cope with uncomfortably high temperatures and hot asphalt, and the crowds in close quarters put both pooches and humans at greater risk of injury, city officials said.

After getting so many complaints during and following last year's Canal Fest – including a report of a dog that collapsed in the heat – Kowsky said he became convinced the city needed to act.

The Council approved the new law June 18.

Kowsky said the city will focus enforcement on popular events held on the portion of Young Street now closed off to traffic.

"I don't have an issue with dogs in the city," Kowsky said. "We're just trying to keep pets off the main drag."

The ban doesn't apply to the popular Fourth of July fireworks at Niawanda Park, he said.

Davis said service animals still are allowed at the festivals and events. Once ticketing begins, it will be up to a City Court judge to determine the fine for the violation, he said.

"It's not a money grab," the mayor said.

Davis said he knows people will have to adjust to the new law, but even dog owners have reacted positively to the ban.

"There's just some places you can't bring a pet," he said.