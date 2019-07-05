DEC accepting public comments on draft plan for brownfield probe

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting public comments on its draft work plan developed to investigate contamination on a brownfield site at Doat Street and Landsdale Place, the agency announced.

The investigation will define the nature and extent of soil, surface water and groundwater contamination on the vacant site, which has been dubbed the Crossroads at Genesee site. Previous investigations detected semi-volatile organic compounds and metals in the soil and groundwater, according to agency officials.

Information about the plan can be found at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. Comments can be submitted through Aug. 2 to Eugene Melnyk, the project manager, at the DEC office, 270 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14203.

The DEC will consider comments from the public and revise its plan as necessary. When the investigation is complete, a report will be submitted to the DEC, which will then make any necessary revisions and, if appropriate, approve the report.