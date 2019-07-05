Burchfield Nature & Art Center to kick off Wonderful Wednesdays for children

The Burchfield Nature & Art Center announced that it will kick off its Wonderful Wednesdays activities for children beginning July 17.

The activities, which include games and crafts, will continue from 11:30 to 2 p.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 14 and take place on the patio of the Burchfield building, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca.

The activities are free, though children must be accompanied by an adult.

Activities include designing aquarium scenes, creating crafts with beads, as well as games that test a child's tossing skills.

In addition, Buffalo Creek will provide a backdrop for some activities.