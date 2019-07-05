The Buffalo Sabres have to learn how to walk before they can run.

The public proclamations come training camp in September are expected to revolve around climbing into the playoffs for the first time since 2011, but a serious reality check is needed.

The Sabres still have lots of work to do with their roster, including the major decision of keeping defensive workhorse Rasmus Ristolainen or trading him for offensive help. The acquisition of Colin Miller from Vegas indicates GM Jason Botterill is more inclined to deal Ristolainen, but for whom?

And while the Sabres have done a little tinkering, Florida, New Jersey and the New York Rangers have performed major roster surgery. All three, like the Sabres, were non-playoff teams in the Eastern Conference last season and all seem well ahead of Buffalo at this stage of the summer.

Who might the Sabres be better than in the East right now? Maybe Detroit and Ottawa. That's about it. You see the dilemma.

The best approach for the Sabres has to be a piecemeal one. You can't be in the playoffs unless you contend for them. Forget about the longest current playoff drought of any NHL team. The Sabres haven't played meaningful games in March since 2012.

So here's new coach Ralph Krueger's first point of business: Get this team into contention. Looking ahead in July, it would appear an awful lot is going to have to go right for this club to snap the playoff drought.

Here's a quick look at seven areas that need to get glowing reviews come March for the Sabres to have a chance to even sniff the postseason.

Coaching

Fellow coaches rave about Krueger. He's an impressive public speaker. There are zero questions about his character. But there is one nagging inquiry we all have to find the answer to in the coming months: Can he coach in the NHL?

At age 59, Krueger is going to have prove his worth almost like a rookie head coach.

Success in the Swiss League means little. Success in building teams of elite players for three-week tournaments like the Olympics and World Cup translates only so far. Even his one NHL season in Edmonton was only 48 games, the 2013 lockout campaign in which teams didn't travel outside their conference. And the Oilers missed the playoffs, collapsing at crunch time in April with nine losses in a 10-game stretch.

Krueger has to show he can assess analytics, make in-game adjustments, manage the 82-game grind, deal with the travel and the injuries and the inevitable lows of the season. How does he react and respond when the Sabres have, say, an 0-5-2 slump in the dog days of February?

For the third consecutive season, the Sabres have an October trip through California. That's going to be a critical time for players and coach to get away to bond, nurture their relationship and make sure they're on the same page.

Road record

The Sabres improved by 20 points at home last season (going from 11-25-5 to 21-15-5), but continued to be futile on the road. They finished 12-24-5 — including a pitiful 4-20-4 in their last 28 games away from KeyBank Center.

Only once in the last eight seasons have they managed to get at least 40 points away from home, with 43 in 2015-16. If they don't improve here, they have no chance. No Eastern Conference playoff team had fewer road wins last season than Boston's 20. The Bruins also had the lowest point total at 46 (20-15-6).

Contributions from Thompson or Nylander (or both)

If anyone wants to play right wing on this team, spots are available. One might even be on the first line with Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner if Krueger follows Botterill's theory and uses Sam Reinhart to drive the second line from the right side. Tage Thompson and Alex Nylander are the best internal candidates if the Sabres don't look outside.

Nylander, Tim Murray's final No. 1 pick in 2016, is just about approaching bust status. He's played only 19 NHL games in his three pro seasons and has 30 goals in 165 games in Rochester. He had 31 points and a plus-11 rating in Rochester last season but again couldn't stay healthy, playing only 49 games. Botterill has been regularly flushing Murray players and draft picks out of the organization over the last two years, and you wonder how much time Nylander has left.

The Sabres are higher on Thompson, partly because they have to be since they traded Ryan O'Reilly for him and partly because he does have some terrific skills. It might be better for him to start in Rochester and blow up like he seemed primed to do at the end of last season (six goals, nine points in eight games). But a big training camp could land him in a top-6 role in Buffalo.

Goaltending

Asked multiple times since April about changes, Botterill says he's moving forward with Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark in net. The hope is clearly that new goalie coach Mike Bales, a Stanley Cup winner in Pittsburgh, can make a big impact.

Hutton had a career-worst 3.00 goals-against average and .908 save percentage, while Ullmark was at 3.11 and .905. From Jan. 1-April 1, Hutton had a 3.62/.894 while Ullmark was at 3.45/.891. You can't win with those types of numbers in net.

The other hope is Krueger will play a tighter system that will cut down on all the high-danger chances the goalies faced last season.

Hutton, for instance, had only an .801 save percentage on high-danger chances last season, according to NaturalStatrick.com. That ranked 15th among the 19 NHL goalies who played at least 50 games. Two other goalies (Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk and Toronto's Frederik Andersen) were essentially his equal at .800.

Jack Eichel: Superstar?

It will be year five for the Sabres' $10 million man, who turns 23 on Oct. 28. Eichel is coming off his best season (28 goals, 82 points) but has yet to carry this team on his back like marquee players do. And during the 1-13-2 collapse in March and early April that ultimately cost Phil Housley his job, the captain had just seven points and a minus-14 rating.

Eichel said in April that he felt he was close to that 40-goal, 100-point breakthrough if he did a better job on scoring chances. A career-low shooting percentage of 9.2 made that thought plausible. It's time.

Do NHL regulars get better?

So many questions here ...

In his first year as a $9 million man, can Skinner produce more than the 40 goals and 63 points he had last season? Newly acquired Jimmy Vesey will be in a contract season; can he jump into the 20-25-goal range as he heads to free agency? Reinhart is also heading into a contract year, albeit as a restricted free agent. He had a career-high 65 points last season. What kind of payday is he looking at if he becomes a point-a-game player? Does Saturday signee Marcus Johansson slide back to center and take some of the pressure off Casey Mittelstadt?

On the back end, does Brandon Montour's first full season in Buffalo result in his first 40-point campaign and also make him one of the team's defensive stalwarts? How does the blueline and, in particular, the power play benefit from Miller's presence and playoff experience the last two years in Vegas?

More push from young players

And lots more here ...

Rasmus Dahlin had nine goals and 44 points in an often-brilliant rookie season that saw him become a Calder Trophy finalist. What's going to be his ceiling, offensively and defensively? How much better does he get in Year Two?

Mittelstadt had 12 goals and 25 points in 77 games last season. Any chance he can get those totals to 20 and 40?

Can Victor Olofsson crack the lineup and become a 20-goal scorer? How well does Lawrence Pilut bounce back from shoulder surgery? Can Rasmus Asplund make a bid to center the fourth line? How much NHL time does Will Borgen see, especially as Zach Bogosian battles back from another hip surgery?