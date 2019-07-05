Bichette continues hot streak in Bisons' win over Syracuse

Bo Bichette led Buffalo’s offense with two doubles and a homer as the Bisons easily handled Syracuse, 8-2, Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium to even the series at one game apiece.

Bichette, batting in the leadoff position, doubled in the first and second innings and homered in the fourth. He has recorded a hit in six straight contests and has four home runs in 21 games since he returned from the broken hand he suffered in April.

The 21-year-old is batting .349 and has 30 hits since his return.

The Bisons (44-42) finished with 14 hits. Richard Urena also logged three hits while Reese McGuire and Alen Hanson knocked in two apiece.

Buffalo’s offensive showing came without the services of Jonathan Davis, who was called up to Toronto before the game. He did not see action in the Blue Jays’ 4-1 loss to Baltimore Friday.

Conor Fisk bounced back from his last start to earn his second win of the season as the Bisons’ starter.

He threw five innings, allowed five hits and two runs and also struck out six.

Syracuse (42-45) got both its runs from solo home runs in the second inning, one each from Tim Tebow (his fourth) and Gregor Blanco (his ninth).

The Herd picked on Mets’ starter Walter Lockett early, scoring three runs in the top of the first.

Hanson tripled to open the second and scored on Bichette’s second double to make it 4-0 in Buffalo’s favor.

The Bisons’ lead was never in doubt after that. They scored a run in four out of the next seven innings to hold the Mets off.

Buffalo remains in second place in the North Division of the International League with the win.

The team has a small leg up on Rochester after the Red Wings (43-43) split a doubleheader with division-leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

The series with Syracuse continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The team will then be off for three days while pitcher Justin Shafer and manager Bob Meacham represent the Bisons at the Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday at 9:05 p.m.