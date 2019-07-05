[BN] Blitz newsletter: Continuity in secondary gives Bills 'more brains that are on one page'

For as much attention as Vontae Davis' mid-game retirement received last season, not enough was made of this fact: The Bills literally had a starting cornerback quit the team in Week 2 and they still allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL (while ranking in the top half of the league in run defense).

How was that even possible? Coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane certainly deserve some credit for acquiring the players who overcame that loss and coaching them well enough to make it happen. But on the field, much of the praise goes to cornerback Tre'Davious White and the safety tandem of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

As that trio enters their third year together, they make the Bills' defensive backfield the most secure unit on the team. Yet Hyde says they can play even better.

“After a play is called, we discuss the play. Now there’s a lot more guys on defense, whether it’s Matt Milano, Tremaine (Edmunds), Tre’Davious, we’re all talking the same," Hyde said. "The more brains that are on one page, we’re going to be a lot better."

The biggest question for the unit is who will win the starting cornerback job opposite White. Undrafted rookie Levi Wallace was exceptional after entering the starting lineup late in the season, but former first-round pick Kevin Johnson and familiar face E.J. Gaines will compete as well.

Athleticism makes Kevin Johnson intriguing Bills CB option: Wallace will likely get first crack at the starting reps in training camp, but Johnson has what Wallace lacks in pedigree. He was the 16th-overall pick in the 2015 draft, but his career with the Texans was limited by injury. Mark Gaughan wrote that Johnson's tremendous athleticism and quickness could help him excel in the Bills' zone system.

