Deaths Death Notices
BESANT, Lisa (Lutz)
Besant - Lisa (nee Lutz)
On July 1, 2019 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved mother of Maria Christopher (Jeff Early), Austin Besant, and Kaitlyn Besant; cherished grandmother of Abagail, Bailey, and Jordan Early; loving sister John (Traci) Lutz and Jason Lutz (Jaime); daughter of the late John and JoAnn Lutz; friend and past partner of the late Bradley Besant; aunt of Gabriella and Preston Lutz. Friends will be received Sunday from 1-5 pm at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919, where a celebration of life will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook