BESANT, Lisa (Lutz)

Besant - Lisa (nee Lutz)

On July 1, 2019 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved mother of Maria Christopher (Jeff Early), Austin Besant, and Kaitlyn Besant; cherished grandmother of Abagail, Bailey, and Jordan Early; loving sister John (Traci) Lutz and Jason Lutz (Jaime); daughter of the late John and JoAnn Lutz; friend and past partner of the late Bradley Besant; aunt of Gabriella and Preston Lutz. Friends will be received Sunday from 1-5 pm at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919, where a celebration of life will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com