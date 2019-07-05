Future is uncertain for Bemus Point ferry, a bridge to Chautauqua Lake's past

STOW — On a leisurely afternoon on Chautauqua Lake, the hum of motorboats mixes with the chittering of birds and the sound of waves lapping against docked rowboats.

But there's something missing: the ferry that glides back and forth between Bemus Point and Stow, a tradition dating to 1811.

The volunteers who operate the ferry, and their supporters, are determined to get the Bemus Point-Stow Ferry back on the water. They are hard at work repairing the vessel, on land about 10 miles up the lake, in Mayville. Volunteers are unsure if it will return to service this season, but are working toward that goal.

While the ferry is out of service, cars and trucks zoom along at 65 mph over a bridge looming to the south, on the Southern Tier Expressway. Though the ferry serves as an east-west shortcut at about the midpoint of the lake, the ride is also about slowing down, soaking up the scenery, and appreciating a slice of history.

The original ferry, which began when Chautauqua County granted Thomas Bemus a license, was just a raft. The current incarnation is a vessel from the late 1920s. Its diesel engine powers two paddle wheels, with the vessel guided by two cables stretching between the two shores. Until the nearby bridge was built in 1982, the ferry was the only shortcut for cars across the lake.

Last year, state inspectors identified deficiencies with the ferry, and service was suspended. But volunteers with Sea Lion Project, which runs the ferry, said they managed to keep alive the tradition of continuous service, by making back-and-forth trips before year's end. "We didn't want to lose our streak," said Giff Lawrence, 74, a Sea Lion volunteer and ferry operator.

The ferry normally operates from about Memorial Day until Labor Day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The vessel, measuring 63 feet long and 23 feet wide, can hold as many as nine vehicles, as well as pedestrians and bicycles. The trip covers about 900 feet, at the lake's narrowest point, and takes about 10 minutes.

The ferry is more than transportation. Weddings have taken place on board. School kids ride it on field trips, receiving a history lesson about both the ferry and the lake. "There are some people who have never been on the water," said Jay Kuntz, 64, a volunteer and a ferry operator. "Their first trip on the water is on the ferry. Some of the kids get a real kick about taking Dad's car on a boat."

Permanent and seasonal residents constantly ask when the ferry is coming back. The answer will depend on the work underway in Mayville, a continuation of repairs that began last year. This week, workers were completing repairs to the ferry's deck. There is painting to be done, and a section of the hull needs replacing.

While the ferry is powered by a diesel engine donated by Cummins Inc., the vessel's true energy source is community support. That has come in the form of monetary donations, volunteer hours, and contributions like the expert labor provided at no cost by Hohl Industrial Services in the Town of Tonawanda.

Sea Lion volunteers praise the two workers Hohl has provided to the vessel for the past couple of weeks, Chris Wells and John Steinman, as patient, skilled problem solvers. "It's a job, but they bring attitude and character with it that is beyond just showing up and doing what you're required to do," Kuntz said. "They're tremendous."

Hohl has its own connection the ferry's history. When the ferry celebrated its bicentennial, the company successfully bid for the work on the landings on both shores, including the ramps, sidewalks and lighting. During the bid process, David Hohl, the president and CEO, visited Stow and happened to meet John Cheney, the heart and soul of the ferry for many years. The two of them talked at length, and Hohl absorbed the history of the ferry. Cheney died last year, at age 90.

Hohl has a cottage near the lake. When he discovered the ferry was out of service last year, he decided to offer his company's services to the project. "We don't find many projects in the community where we have the technical expertise to contribute," Hohl said. "This one was very specific."

Hohl estimated his company donated about $12,000 to $15,000 worth of labor last year, and a similar amount this year.

The ferry is a tradition that began just 35 years after the Declaration of Independence was signed, when James Madison was president. Its caretakers are well aware of the history, but know the vessel needs to be shipshape before it can once again welcome passengers.

Sea Lion Project hasn't set a date for a return to service, said Paul Stage, a board member. "We'd like to have it go in again this year, and we think it's possible."

Lawrence, one of the volunteers, is eager to see the ferry carry on its tradition and create new memories for passengers.

"I think it's an integral part of the history of this lake," he said. "It's something everybody looks forward to as kind of an annual event, to ride the ferry."