Amherst church to join protest over conditions at border detention centers

An Amherst church is holding a vigil next Friday, July 12, to protest conditions at migrant holding centers along the border.

North Presbyterian Church is one of more than 75 organizations working with the grassroots coalition behind Lights for Liberty: A Nationwide Vigil to End Human Detention Camps. Organizers say events across the country and overseas will bring together thousands of Americans to protest outside detention camps, in the streets and at their homes and other venues.

Advocates at 8 p.m. will make remarks on the conditions, which have been criticized by activists and some lawmakers as inhumane. At 9 p.m., at North Presbyterian Church and at locations around the world, people will light candles in a silent vigil "to the darkness of the current administration’s horrific policies."

The vigil will take place on the church's front lawn at 300 N. Forest Road, Amherst. If it rains, organizers will hold the event inside.