11-Day Power Play will feature 2,500 players over 250 hours

The 11-Day Power Play dropped the puck at 6 a.m. Friday, kicking off 11 straight days of hockey played around the clock to raise money for cancer research. Amateur, professional and sled hockey players will play in shifts at Harborcenter through July 15. In all, nearly 2,500 players will play more than 250 continuous hours of hockey.

The tournament will culminate at 9 a.m. July 15 with a final face-off between the top fundraising team and members of the Buffalo Beauts and Sabres alumni, with Pat Kaleta serving as team captain.

Spectators can drop in at any time with no admission fee. A livestream of the event is available online for $4 at 11daypowerplay.com.

Last year, the event raised $1.28 million for cancer research and wellness programs at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Camp Good Days and Make-A-Wish Western New York. So far this year, the event has raised $1.3 million, according to its website. Donations continue to be accepted online at 11daypowerplay.com.