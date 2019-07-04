Share this article

Woman using walker robbed of purse on Broadway

Two women had their purses stolen Wednesday afternoon on Broadway, including a woman who was using a walker and another who suffered a broken finger, according to Buffalo police reports.

The first victim told police she was approached from behind by a male and a female at 1:38 p.m. near Broadway and Sears Street. The robbers shoved her to the ground and took her purse, which contained about $200, she told police. She broke a finger and suffered cuts to her elbow and knee, according to the police report.

Less than an hour later, a woman walking a block away near Broadway and Playter Street had her purse snatched by two males, according to another report. The victim, who was using a walker, struggled with the thieves, who eventually were able to take the purse and ran south.

The victim said her purse contained $580 in cash and her medications.

