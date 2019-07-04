WILSON, Brooke D.

WILSON - Brooke D. Age 48, of Hamburg and formerly of North Tonawanda, July 2, 2019. Dear mother of Darren Huttenmaier, Autumn and Philip Cerankoski, and Veayonka Wilson; loving daughter of Carol A. (nee Millot) Wilson and the late Dennis R. Wilson Sr; sister of Denelle (Bill) Gough, and the late Dennis R. Wilson Jr. Survived by several nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. No prior visitation. Condolences may be shared online at:

