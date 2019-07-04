Williamsville native Justin Bailey signs with Vancouver Canucks

Williamsville native and former Sabres prospect Justin Bailey has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Thursday.

Bailey, 24, began last season in the Sabres' organization with Rochester and had nine goals and 11 assists in 37 games. He was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in January and finished the season with six goals among eight points in 17 games with Lehigh Valley and an assist in 11 games with the Flyers.

Bailey has played in 63 NHL games, with 52 coming with the Sabres.

He was drafted 52nd overall by the Sabres in the 2013 NHL draft.