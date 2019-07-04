Victim suffers broken jaw after 'large fight' in Niagara Falls

A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after reports about a "large fight" in LaSalle in which one person suffered a broken jaw, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The fight happened near Stephenson Park on Stephenson Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

The victim told police he agreed to meet another person at the park to fight. He told officers that he initially was fighting that one person and others joined when he was getting the better of the fight. Even more people joined the fight and attacked him, eventually stomping and kicking him, according to the report.

The victim was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Rakem Coldallah, of Ninth Street, was charged with misdemeanor assault, according to the report.