TRZCINSKI, Geraldine F. (Kajdasz)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James K. Trzcinski; devoted mother of David (Maria) Trzcinski, Michelle (Wade) Bittle, Martin (JoAnn) Trzcinski, Linda (Bruce) Friedman, Barbara Trzcinski (Michael Musial) and Mary (Scott) Vadnais; cherished grandmother of Lindsey (Madison), Philip (Arielle), Edward, Ben (Amy), Emily (Nathan), Dan (Lisa), Bettina (Blaine), Justin (Amanda), Weston (Dana), Heather (Chuck), Jordan (Liz), Brandon (Chrissy), Cameron, Michael (Lisa), Shawn, Caitlyn, Christian, Spencer and Sophia; adored great-grandmother of seven great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Edward and Agnes Kajdasz. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (Please assemble at Church). Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com