Top three candidates named for Lockport police chief

Three veteran Lockport police officers were the top scorers on the civil service examination for police chief, city officials said Wednesday.

Detective Capt. Anthony J. Palumbo, Detective Lt. Todd A. Chenez and Lt. Toby J. Trowbridge were the top finishers on the test. Civil Service rules require the choice to be made from the top three unless any of those candidates take themselves out of the running.

Capt. Douglas E. Haak Jr. and Lt. Salvatore Licata are the only other officers who passed the test, given in March. Steven C. Preisch, who didn't take the test, has been interim chief since Michael F. Niethe retired in June 2018.

Alderman Richard E. Abbott, a Police Board member, said the City Charter requires the police chief to live in the city. He said Palumbo, Chenez and Trowbridge currently don't, so the board has to decide how to address that issue before it conducts interviews next month.