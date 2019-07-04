The raucous Independence Day in Buffalo, 1915

It was big and loud. According to the Buffalo Courier, Independence Day 1915 was ushered in with “the loudest and most unanimous noise in the history of Buffalo.”

Church bells, street car gongs, and factory whistles erupted at dawn along with locomotive and steamboat whistles.

At 9 a.m., there was a 48-gun salute at Fort Porter — the current site of the Peace Bridge, with the big cannons facing out toward the Niagara River and Canada.

At the same time, 21 aerial bombs were set alight at Humboldt (now Martin Luther King) Park, Riverside Park, the McKinley Monument and the Elk Street Market.

A parade through downtown had 10,000 soldiers, children, and musicians marching, and a baseball game between Buffalo and Montreal was a sellout.

At the stroke of noon, all of Buffalo was expected to sing “America” in unison to honor the nation’s birthday to be followed by another round of aerial bombs around the city.

The organized celebrations were in part a reaction to the deadly celebrations of years past.

“Lame and blind from yesterday’s accidents,” read the July 5, 1901 Courier, which went on to list at least 30 individual casualties — most of which were related to the firing of guns into the air in celebration or burns and disfigurement from the misuse of gunpowder fireworks.

There were also at least 14 buildings damaged.

“The spirit of Lexington, Bunker Hill and Concord exude(d) from the breasts of half a million Buffalonians,” reported the Buffalo Times, “from dawn until midnight with the biggest, lustiest, and liveliest Independence Day celebration that has ever been burnished in the annals of Queen City History.”