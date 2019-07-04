STACHURA, Michael Paul.

STACHURA - Michael Paul

July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Kuntz); devoted father of Luke, Jake and Zack; dearest son of Marcia (nee Schwandt) and Jerome H. Stachura; dearest son-in-law of the late Norbert and Christine Kuntz; dearest brother of Jerome C. (Carolyn) Stachura; fond uncle of Jerome C., II and Madison Stachura; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will be present Friday 3-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Church (Crocker & Reiman Sts.) Saturday at Noon. Michael was a NYS Correctional Officer, a member of the Knights of St. John Commandery 135 and Fraternal Order of Eagles- Aerie 2692, Depew, NY and was actively involved at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament School. Share Condolences at www.Pietszak.com