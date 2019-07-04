Sen. Tim Kennedy urges Spot Coffee boycott after controversial firings

State Sen. Tim Kennedy is calling for a boycott of Spot Coffee after the company fired three employees who were involved in a fledgling union organizing drive.

"Spot Coffee executives need to answer for these unlawful terminations, and until they do so, I urge Western New Yorkers to boycott their locations," the Buffalo Democrat said in a statement released Thursday. Kennedy described the company's actions as "deeply disturbing."

Spot employees and supporters of the fired workers gathered outside the company's Hertel Avenue location on Thursday morning to protest its decision to terminate the employees.

The company responded to developments Thursday afternoon on its Facebook page, saying that its leaders were prepared to defend the firings before the National Labor Relations Board.

"Our employee team is, and always has been, a critical aspect of our business," the statement said in part. "For this reason, Spot considers the recent media allegations to be a very serious matter. ... Spot does not terminate employees in order to suppress union activity. We already have unionized employees, and we believe in their right to be organized as such and to bargain collectively."

Charges were filed with the National Labor Relations Board Wednesday morning by the union that last month represented workers at a Spot Coffee store in Rochester. The union alleges that the two workers from locations in the Buffalo interested in organizing unions here were unlawfully terminated, and that a manager at Spot Coffee in Williamsville was fired because he did not divulge to management the names of workers who attended a recent meeting about union organization.