SCHLAGER, Richard L. "Rich"

SCHLAGER - Richard L. "Rich"

July 2, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 65. Beloved husband of 37 years to Karen A. (nee Sopczyk) Schlager; dearest father of Candace Lee and John Alex Schlager; son of the late Louis and June (nee Schmid) Schlager and son-in-law of the late Alfred and Theresa (nee Odrzywolski) Sopczyk; brother of Joanne, Michael and the late John Schlager; uncle of Callan and Joseph Piazza. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Richard was a retiree of the N.Y.S. Department of Corrections with over 30 years of service, retired member of the Chosen Few M.C., the Leader of the Posse and a member of the TCA. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Heart Animal Rescue and Adoption Team 206 Lake Street, Hamburg, New York 14075. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com