Deaths Death Notices
SCHLAGER, Richard L. "Rich"
SCHLAGER - Richard L. "Rich"
July 2, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 65. Beloved husband of 37 years to Karen A. (nee Sopczyk) Schlager; dearest father of Candace Lee and John Alex Schlager; son of the late Louis and June (nee Schmid) Schlager and son-in-law of the late Alfred and Theresa (nee Odrzywolski) Sopczyk; brother of Joanne, Michael and the late John Schlager; uncle of Callan and Joseph Piazza. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Richard was a retiree of the N.Y.S. Department of Corrections with over 30 years of service, retired member of the Chosen Few M.C., the Leader of the Posse and a member of the TCA. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Heart Animal Rescue and Adoption Team 206 Lake Street, Hamburg, New York 14075. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook