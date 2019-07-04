RYKALA, Leona (Spychalski)

Rykala - Leona (nee Spychalski)

Of Lackawanna, NY July 3, 2019; beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Rykala; loving mother of Karen (Pierre) LaJoie and Ronald Rykala; cherished grandmother of Kristin and Jeffrey; dear sister of the late Matthew, Frank, Mary and Zenona Spychalski. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 6-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 am at Queen of Angels Church, corner of Warsaw and Electric, Lackawanna, NY. (Please assemble at Church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mrs. Rykala was a member of the St. Barbara's Altar and Rosary Society. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com