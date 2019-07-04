REED, Timothy J., Sr.

REED - Timothy J., Sr. Of Elma, NY, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Leita M. (nee Weil) Reed; dearest father of Timothy Jr. (Kari) Reed, Calvin Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Kimberly (Daniel) Wiesmore, Scott Reed, and the late Roane Jackson; loving grandfather of Joshua, Justin, Victoria, Alexandra, Jacqueline, Elisha, Olivia, and Zachary; great-grandfather of Hazel; dear brother of William (Janet) and Suzanne Tuttle; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Family present for visitation Friday from 4-8 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Funeral Services Saturday 11 AM at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, corner of Maple and Main Sts., East Aurora. Condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com