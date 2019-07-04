Share this article

print logo

Police neighborhood team to host a Tuesday barbecue

Christine Annesi, a case manager at Erie Community College, talks with Nahdi Hillman, left, and Jayvon Booker, at a job fair as part of a Buffalo community policing initiative last summer created by Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood and Mayor Byron W. Brown. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)
|Published |Updated

The Buffalo Police Department Neighborhood Engagement Team and Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood will take their offices to the streets next week.

Lockwood and fellow officers ask city residents to share concerns with them during a gathering from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Theodore and Block streets in the Schiller Park neighborhood.

There will be a complimentary cookout at noon for those who attend.

The department created the Neighborhood Engagement Team last summer to seek ways for city officers to build trust in East Side neighborhoods where many families suffer chronic poverty and fear crime but also often harbor mistrust of officers.

Team members last year held soccer clinics and attended community gatherings as a way to build bridges.

“I look at NET as being the model of the new Buffalo Police Department,” Lockwood said after he created the team.

Community policing project takes hold on East Side and in Police Department

Story topics: /

Scott Scanlon – Scott Scanlon, an award-winning reporter, is editor of WNY Refresh, which focuses on health, fitness, nutrition and family matters. A Western New York native, he is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and received his master's in history from Binghamton University.

There are no comments - be the first to comment