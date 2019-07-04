Police neighborhood team to host a Tuesday barbecue

The Buffalo Police Department Neighborhood Engagement Team and Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood will take their offices to the streets next week.

Lockwood and fellow officers ask city residents to share concerns with them during a gathering from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Theodore and Block streets in the Schiller Park neighborhood.

There will be a complimentary cookout at noon for those who attend.

The department created the Neighborhood Engagement Team last summer to seek ways for city officers to build trust in East Side neighborhoods where many families suffer chronic poverty and fear crime but also often harbor mistrust of officers.

Team members last year held soccer clinics and attended community gatherings as a way to build bridges.

“I look at NET as being the model of the new Buffalo Police Department,” Lockwood said after he created the team.