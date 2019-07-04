OLEKSY, Ladonna M. (Sallaz)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter S. Oleksy; devoted mother of June Marie (late Ronald) Pacholczak, Larry (Lydia) Oleksy, and the late Darlene Oleksy; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Wilbur and Junna Sallaz; dear sister of the late Naomi (late Patrick) O'Donnell, the late Jacqueline Sallaz, the late Carolee (late Robert) Scola, and the late Milford "Mack" (Arlene) Sallaz; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com