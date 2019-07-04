O'DONNELL, Edward J., Jr.

O'DONNELL - Edward J., Jr. Entered into rest July 2, 2019, age 65. Father of Heather and Erin; son of the late Edward J. Sr. and Ruth (Pickering) O'Donnell; dearest brother of Karen Long, Sandra O'Donnell, John (Tracey) O'Donnell, Ruth (Jim) Phillips and the late Patrick and Cherylynn O'Donnell; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 Main Street, Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. Please assemble at church.