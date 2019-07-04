OAKLEY, Margaret (Mysliwiec) (Miniszewski)

Oakley - Margaret (Mysliwiec)

(nee Miniszewski)

Age 66, widow of the late Dennis Mysliwiec, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude Ratajczak Miniszewski. Margaret was employed by SCDSS for 18 years. She moved from New York in 1998 to the Greenville, SC area. Margaret enjoyed traveling, dining out and sewing.

She is survived by sons, Patrick and Brian Mysliwiec; daughter, Connie Haudricourt; sisters, Janet Lemke and Dorothy M. Terpin; grandchildren, Alexandra Mysliwiec and Andrew and Madeline Haudricourt; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, Bobby Miniszewski and sister, Barbara Miniszewski.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hendersonville, NC. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.