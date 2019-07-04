My View: When a foul ball mishap altered my brother’s life

By Dan Rozler

On May 29, a 2-year-old child’s life changed in an instant. While attending a Major League Baseball game, a little girl was struck on the head by a line-drive foul ball.

She was the third spectator at an MLB game in the past two years to be hit by a ball traveling in excess of 100 mph. It caused a skull fracture, brain contusions and brain edema. Weeks after the game, she still suffers seizures and abnormal electroencephalogram readings.

This experience has created unpleasant memories for me. In the early 1950s, my older brother Tony, 12 at the time, was watching a summer league baseball game. Sitting in the third-base side bleachers, he was struck by a foul ball, above one of his eyes. The significance of the incident would not be realized for some time. However, that event would affect his life, and his family, until the day he died.

As Tony grew older, he changed. After upon entering high school, his school performance began to slide. He struggled to maintain focus. He developed behavioral problems. Learning became difficult and secondary.

Our mother thought this pattern was emblematic conduct of a teenage boy. No one – not our parents, school personal or and others – ever considered that Tony was suffering from a traumatic medical condition.

Undecided about his future, Tony volunteered for the Army draft. While stationed in Germany, he suffered seizures. After medical tests, it was determined that a mass of scar tissue was present in the region of his brain impacted by the ball that hit above his eye nearly eight years earlier. He was medically discharged from the Army and received disability benefits until the VA doctors decided that his condition was not military-related.

After marriage, the situation worsened. His condition was diagnosed as latent epilepsy. The number of seizures increased and intensified. He suffered a fractured skull on one occasion. On another, a convulsion caused an automobile accident that nearly killed him.

His job required him and his family to relocate from Elma to Ohio. Tony continued to suffer from that misdirected ball. His vision was failing, causing him to be nearly legally blind.

Additionally he suffered from four different types of cancer. I suggest that several of the cancers were caused by choices Tony made to compensate for the suffering he experienced.

Unfortunately his life came to an end in March 2017. I had the opportunity to speak at his memorial service. I felt obligated to enlighten people as to how his demeanor was affected by his afflictions. Most people who attended the ceremony had been unaware of his epilepsy.

Unfortunately, the means and methods that would have identified and diagnosed his condition were not available to Tony during its early stages. Medicine and knowledge of adolescent behavior have evolved over time. Now, a child and family have the means to manage and control the disorder.

Hopefully, that precious little girl who was hit by a misdirected foul ball on May 29, receives the support, medical care and understanding that she and her family will need in the years to come.

Dan Rozler, of West Seneca, was five years younger than his brother Tony.