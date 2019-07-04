Mayor Brown to deliver talk during speaker series at Chautauqua Institution

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown is among the guest speakers for the 2019 season of the Chautauqua Women's Club lecture series.

Brown's lecture – "Inclusion Infusion: How embracing diversity and inclusion is bettering the City of Buffalo in government and beyond" – will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hall of Philosophy at the Chautauqua Institution.

His talk will include five themes:

The only way to bring change is to enter the arena and get involved

Decades of deliberate exclusion can only be replaced with deliberate inclusion

Breaking down barriers to entry

Real changes are measurable

Inclusion infusion is fixing the economy in Buffalo

Other speakers in this season's lecture season include Eleanor Clift, columnist for the Daily Beast, and Jonathan Eig, former staff writer for the Wall Street Journal.

For more information about the program, call 716-357-4961 or chautauquawomensclub.org.