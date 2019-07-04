Man charged with attacking 7-Eleven clerk in Black Rock

A Hertel Avenue man was arrested Wednesday night after he was accused of attacking an employee at 7-Eleven with a knife, according to a Buffalo police report.

Joshua D. Rivers, no age given, was charged following an incident at the convenience store at Hertel and Niagara Street at about 6:30 p.m., according to the report.

The victim told police Rivers tried to get money back for a taco which he didn't buy, punched the clerk and then pulled out a knife and cut him on the arm.

Rivers was taken into custody at Hertel and East Street. Officers recovered a silver pocket knife, according to the report. The victim was evaluated at the scene by an ambulance crew.