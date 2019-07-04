LO PICCOLO, Sandra M. (Kresconko)

July 1, 2019, age 70. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Lo Piccolo; loving mother of Kenneth (Amy) and John; adored grandmother of Nathan and Zoe; dear sister of Edward (Cathy) and Keith (Rose); also survived by nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (near Borden Rd.). Funeral Services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com