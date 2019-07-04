LABOSKY, Mary Patricia (Hanson)

Of Youngstown, NY, July 1, 2019, age 51. Wife of Mark Labosky; mother of Emmalene Labosky and Jack Labosky; sister of Jean (Dan) Stopa, Thomas (Lori) Hanson, and the late Peter and James Hanson; sister-in-law of Karen Hanson and Patricia Labosky; also survived by many nieces and nephews; daughter of the late David and Nancy (nee Simonds) Hanson. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., North Fourth and Ridge Sts., Lewiston, Friday from 1-3 and 5-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 6th at 10 AM from the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online registry.