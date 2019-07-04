KALEMBKIEWICZ, Tadeusz "Ted"

June 29, 2019, at age 95. Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Bilski) Kalembkiewicz; dear father of Christine Barratt, Annette Atwood, and Kenneth Thomas (Tracy) Kalembkiewicz; fond Dziadec of Brian, Steven, Carolin (Brian) Williamson, Erin Atwood, Kenneth Thomas Jr., and Great-Dziadec of Ella, Emalee, and Steven; predeceased by sisters and brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday 4-8 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (1 block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 AM in St. John Paul II R.C. Church (little church), 2052 Lake View Rd., Lake View, NY 14085. Kindly assemble at church. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Ted was a proud Polish Army veteran, member of Chopin Singing Society, an avid outdoorsman and world traveler.